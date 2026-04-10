Nicola Peltz snubs Brooklyn Beckham on wedding anniversary in huge blow

Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating four years of marriage with Nicola Peltz while his estrangement with own family surpasses a year.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, surprised his wife with white roses on the occasion along with a card that read, "Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart. We have been through so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend. I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x."

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The card tribute also appeared to be a swipe at his parents, as he acknowledged having "been through so much together."

The aspiring chef, 27, then took the celebration online with snaps of the bouquet and a brief shoutout. "Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x love you with all my heart," he wrote in his Instagram Story along with two hearts—similar to what he said in the card by changing it up a little.

"Can't wait to stay young with you. Love you so much x," he concluded, switching up the "growing old together" element.

He also shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers sent to him from Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia. However, the billionaire heiress has not responded to the gesture as of yet.

The apparent snub comes despite Brooklyn's bold move of criticising his parents publicly earlier this year for antagonising his wife, Nicola.

In a furious social media post, Brooklyn denied claims that Nicola "controlled" him and insisted it was actually his parents David and Victoria who did this. "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he wrote at the time.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

He reiterated that he does not wish to reconcile with his parents and that all interactions between him and his family should be carried out through lawyers.

Before calling out his parents, Brooklyn and his wife had been avoiding public gatherings with the Beckham family. Even on the occasion of David's 50th birthday, Brooklyn suggested meeting only privately to celebrate.