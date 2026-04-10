Noah Wyle 'on cloud nine' after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Noah Wyle got honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week
Noah Wyle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week for his contribution to the entertainment industry.
On the special day, the 54-year-old actor was joined by his wife Sara and his three kids. For those unversed, Noah shares three kids, daughters Frances, 10, and Auden, 20, and son Owen, 23, with his ex wife Tracy Warbin.
During his speech, The Pitt actor dedicated the honor to his family.
"Becoming part of that history is a true childhood dream come true … I love it more than I can say. It was all I’ve ever wanted to do," said Noah.
“To my wife, Sara, and my three amazing children, Owen, Auden, and Frances, you are my north, south, east, west. You are the reason I get up," he continued.
The former ER star further added, "You're my motivation to try harder. You’re the source of my creativity. I thank you for your inspiration and for giving my life meaning and definition."
Speaking with the Extra’s Derek Hough at the event, Noah said he's on “cloud nine right now.”
“Having my parents here, having my children here, it really is pretty special," the Falling Skies alum said.
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