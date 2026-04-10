Halle Bailey shares how becoming a mom reshaped her creativity

Halle Berry is a proud mom of a two-year-old son.

The 26-year-old actress, whose new film 'You, Me and Tuscany' is all set to release on Friday, April 10, made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark for the promotion of her new flick.

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During the conversation on the show, 'Little Mermaid' star opened up about how after becoming a mom to son Halo, two, she transformed the creative aspect of both professional and personal life.

"It changes you so much because I feel like I feel things so much deeper now," Halle said. "And it's a great recipe for creating and writing because you have so much more to talk about and a deeper sense of emotions, I think, to grasp on to."

"I've never felt any love like this. It's crazy," the mom of one noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Halle welcomed son Halo with ex-boyfriend DDG back in December 2022.

The doting mom previously spoke about her favorite thimge of motherhood.

"I think my favorite thing is I feel like I'm learning so much from my child," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I think that I'm learning so much and also he's bringing out the inner child in me every single day."