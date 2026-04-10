Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce no longer eyeing Rhode Island for wedding: New venue revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly moved on from Rhode Island after previously considering exchanging vows at her massive estate, which also has a hotel nextdoor.

Sources have now claimed that the high-profile wedding will be held in New York. It has also been said that the couple have chosen June 3 for the ceremony and have already sent out invites to close friends and family.

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While earlier reports linked the wedding to Rhode Island, the pair is now said to have opted for a larger indoor venue in New York. "It will take place someplace indoors," one insider told The Daily Mail.

Insiders claim the shift was made to accommodate more guests as well as for privacy.

"Taylor doesn't want it to be like Selena's wedding," the insider continued, referring to the recent nuptials of Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, who wed Benny Blanco last September in white marquees outdoors at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California.

Swift's ceremony is also expected to be recorded so the couple can look back on moments from their big day.

The reception is actually going to be "big," the insiders confirmed. Swift previously hinted at it last October during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, while promoting her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift described the wedding as "huge" and said she was "so excited about it" because "the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount."

She said having fewer guests often means you "have to evaluate or assess your relationship" with friends. "I'm not gonna do that," she added, before joking, "Anyone I've ever talked to [is getting an invitation]."

Despite the reports, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed any wedding plans publicly.