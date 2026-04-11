Nicola Peltz reacts after Brooklyn Beckham anniversary snub: 'Cosy' or lazy?

Nicola Peltz has finally acknowledged Brooklyn Beckham's wedding anniversary tribute from yesterday with a subtle and what may even appear to be a bare minimum gesture in some way.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the billionaire heiress and actress, 31, reposted her husband's tribute from late Thursday, April 9, which featured a sweet card and white roses.

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While Brooklyn, the eldest and estranged son of David and Victoria Beckham, had penned an emotional note about having "been through so much together," being "stronger than ever," and his eagerness to "grow old together," Nicola responded with a mere three emojis, featuring a heart, happy tears, and fingers crossed.

Hours earlier, the actress also shared an insider look at how the married couple spent the day in with their dogs.

"Coziest day with my babies," the actress wrote with a carousel, which began with a photo of her with her dogs, followed by another featuring her husband and the flowers he got her.

Other moments showed her treating herself to a sheet mask and enjoying a meal in her bed.

Brooklyn reiterated his love for her in the comments, writing, "Love you with all my heart xx," to which, she responded with "i love you more baby."

Yet, her late acknowledgement failed to acknowledge the occasion itself.

Even Nicola's parents, Nelson and Claudia, displayed more excitment on the occasion as they sent the couple a separate bouquet of white roses to congratulate them on the milestone along with a cheerful card.

The milestone comes as Brooklyn maintains his distance from his parents and siblings to support his partner. The aspiring chef even publicly called out his family for spreading a propaganda that he's being "controlled" by his wife, which he denied, saying it was rather the other way around.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he wrote in a furious social media post on January 19, 2026.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he continued.

He reiterated that he does not wish to reconcile with his parents and that all interactions between him and his family should be carried out through lawyers.

Before calling out his parents, Brooklyn and his wife had been avoiding public gatherings with the Beckham family for over a year. Even on the occasion of David's 50th birthday, Brooklyn suggested meeting only privately to celebrate.