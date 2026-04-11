Offset avoided arrest weeks before Florida casino shooting

Offset had an arrest warrant withdrawn in a separate matter just weeks before he was shot outside a casino in Florida.

Court records show a judge in Los Angeles recalled the warrant on February 26, TMZ reported recently. The warrant had been issued in January after he failed to appear in court, with the bond set at $20,000.

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The 34-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, later appeared in court with his lawyer and pleaded not guilty to a battery charge. The charge relates to an alleged incident at a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles in March 2025. The Migos member was formally charged in December with a misdemeanour count of simple battery.

Days after the warrant was cleared, Offset was shot outside a casino Hard Rock in Florida. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Following his release from the hospital, Offset shared an emotional message via his official Instagram account, vowing to get "better".

"Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good," the singer wrote. "But I'm planning to be better!" he added.

Offset, who shares three children with his estranged wife Cardi B, further admitted, "I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music...realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses".

Offset concluded the note by adding, "Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win."

Just hours later, Cardi B also dropped a special surprise, featuring an awe-inspiring video of their two-year-old daughter, Blossom.

Sharing Blossom's video from her elder brother Wave's classroom, the mom of four wrote, "Wave had his sister at school today and she had them gagging." The video showed Wave's classmates sweetly mingling with Blossom.