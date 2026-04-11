UK halts Chagos Islands handover plan after US opposition

The UK government has decided to put a pause on the Chagos Islands transfer deal following the US criticism over the deal.

According to The Times, the UK government has excluded legislation for the Chagos Islands handover from its upcoming parliamentary agenda. The deal to cede the territory to Mauritius, which requires approval from Washington, appears to have hit a legislative delay.

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Chagos Islands is a home to the US-British Diego Gracia air base. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration is reportedly working to secure formal backing from Washington for the sovereignty transfer.

However, the deal faces a political dilemma, while Donald Trump previously suggested the terms were the best Starmer could achieve, he more recently labeled the agreement a "big mistake" in February.

"We continue to believe the agreement is the best way to protect ‌the ⁠long-term future of the base, but we have always said we would only proceed with the deal if it has U.S. support. We are continuing to engage with the U.S. and Mauritius," the spokesperson said.

The proposed deal is based on several clauses. For instance, Britain will formally cede the archipelago to Mauritius. The UK will maintain control of the military base through a 99-year lease, thereby ensuring uninterrupted UK and US operations.

The relationship between the US and UK has been under diplomatic strain due to Britain’s reluctance to involve itself in war against Iran and refusal to give air bases for launching the attacks.