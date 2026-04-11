UK halts Chagos Islands handover plan after US opposition
Chagos Islands is a home to the US-British Diego Gracia air base
The UK government has decided to put a pause on the Chagos Islands transfer deal following the US criticism over the deal.
According to The Times, the UK government has excluded legislation for the Chagos Islands handover from its upcoming parliamentary agenda. The deal to cede the territory to Mauritius, which requires approval from Washington, appears to have hit a legislative delay.
Chagos Islands is a home to the US-British Diego Gracia air base. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration is reportedly working to secure formal backing from Washington for the sovereignty transfer.
However, the deal faces a political dilemma, while Donald Trump previously suggested the terms were the best Starmer could achieve, he more recently labeled the agreement a "big mistake" in February.
"We continue to believe the agreement is the best way to protect the long-term future of the base, but we have always said we would only proceed with the deal if it has U.S. support. We are continuing to engage with the U.S. and Mauritius," the spokesperson said.
The proposed deal is based on several clauses. For instance, Britain will formally cede the archipelago to Mauritius. The UK will maintain control of the military base through a 99-year lease, thereby ensuring uninterrupted UK and US operations.
The relationship between the US and UK has been under diplomatic strain due to Britain’s reluctance to involve itself in war against Iran and refusal to give air bases for launching the attacks.
-
Melania Trump’s remarks reignite Epstein questions as survivors speak out
-
Cyclone Vaianu: Strong winds and flood threat spark mass evacuations
-
Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin reveals shock ‘opportunity’ in ongoing case
-
Eric Swalwell campaign rocked by assault allegations as top Democrats urge him to drop out
-
NASA chief Jared Isaacman backs billionaire space ventures as Artemis II lands
-
Winter storm warning issued as Sierra Nevada braces for heavy snow and travel disruptions
-
Artemis II launch photo shows birds startled by rocket as remote camera captures historic liftoff
-
What’s next for NASA? Artemis III set for 2027 as NASA prepares for human landing
-
Artemis II mission ends as astronauts safely return to earth after record-breaking lunar journey
-
Melania Trump's statement sparks reaction by White House official: Source
-
‘Sure, there’s a reason’: Epstein survivor reacts to Melania Trump’s surprise White House address
-
US trade court reviews legality of Trump’s 10% global tariff