Halle Berry vows to return back to her past music era: 'I do miss our home studio'

Halle Bailey just assured her fanbase that she has complete intentions to make music with her older sister Chloe Bailey "until the end of time."

The siblings, who began their music careers as the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, were discovered by Beyoncé when they were teenagers and signed to her label.

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They released two albums titled, The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, before going their separate ways artistically, with Halle dropping her debut solo single, Angel in 2023.

While they are both pursuing solo ventures, the 26-year-old insists that they will make music together again together in the future.

"It's actually been really good for us," she told The Independent of their separate careers. "I do miss living together, being back in our home studio making stuff, but it's also cool when you grow up and live your own lives. I love my sister and I'll make music with her until the end of time. That's my home and where I feel my safest."

Halle, who received her first solo Grammy nomination for Angel, released her debut album Love?... or Something Like It in October.

She has also been pursuing a career as an actress, with roles in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple remakes and most recently even stars in You, Me & Tuscany, which is in cinemas now.

Meanwhile, Chloe, has released two solo albums: 2023's In Pieces and 2024's Trouble in Paradise.

Halle noted that their mentor Beyoncé is still a presence in both their lives and as she reflected on how it feels like having the Single Ladies singer by their side, she said, "It makes you feel confident in your ideas because she's acknowledging you... She's a very genuine human being - a nice, soft voice who will give us advice when we need it."