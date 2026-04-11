Meagan Good reveals beloved thing she sacrificed for husband Jonathan Majors
Meagan Good's biggest sacrifice after marrying Jonathan Majors comes to light
Meagan Good has opened up about the biggest sacrifice she made after her marriage to Jonathan Majors.
For those unaware, Good and Majors started dating each other in May 2023 and tied the knot almost two years later in March 2025.
On the recent episode of the Picture This podcast, the 44-year-old American actress and model conversed with host Jonica Booth about her relationship with her husband.
When Booth asked her to share those things, she once thought living without them would not be possible.
Good instantly replied to her, revealing that she had a cat named Bam Bam who was the center point of her life, but she had to give up on her beloved cat after she moved in with Majors.
Booth asked her if she misses her cat, as moving on is hard, to which The Intruder responded that she is fine after her feline went away from her life.
Notably, the reason she decided to part ways with Bam Bam was because “the pups came with Jonathan. So, there was two pups. And then we got a third one. And by the third one, Bam Bam was real upset and Bam Bam started using the bathroom in the bed.”
“At first I was like, I don't know. I'm going to miss him, and I really want him here. He's my little kitty, you know,” Good quipped.
“So, you chose the puppy over Bam Bam,” Booth joked.
“I chose the man,” Meagan Good laughingly rectified.
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