John Legend opens up about his ‘The Voice’ prediction of winners

John Legend just revealed how his prowess in music as well as his sixth sense led him to predict the semi-finalists for The Voice: Battle of Champions.

The Grammy winner, 47, revealed in a roundtable interview that his semi-finalists for The Voice were his top three singers after the blind auditions.

Advertisement

“I just looked at my notes, and these three were my top three after the blinds, just so you know,” Legend said of KJ Willis, Syd Millevoi and Lucas West. “That's major.”

“That doesn't always stay the case. Some people, they show me something different later in the competition,” he stated, adding, “But I could just tell from these three artists' performances in the blinds that they were all special, and it makes sense that they're in this place that they are now.”

“Each of them is such a talented artist,” Legend shared. “They're all so gifted as vocalists, as performers, and they bring something distinct to the competition. I couldn't have picked three better representatives for Team Legend going into the top nine.”

The nine contestants competing for a chance to win season 29 of The Voice include Team Legend's Willis, Millevoi and West.

Team Adam's Alexia Jayy, Jared Shoemaker and Jeremy Keith and Team Kelly's JW Griffin, Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown.

As Team Legend prepares for the semi-finals, they all reflected on their key takeaways from this season.

For Millevoi, it's remembering to be herself as she said, “You forget a lot of things during the course of this competition just because it's such a high-stress situation, but being yourself.”

“It's such an individual thing and even just us three, Lucas, KJ and I, are so different and that's what makes it so special. So, remembering your individuality at the end of the day,” she further mentioned.

John Legend added, “Being you is your superpower because no one else can be you. You are a unique brew of experiences. Your life story, your influences, that's unique. That's the advantage, and if you lean into it, that's your superpower.”

“We're not trying to stamp out the thing that makes you special,” he continued. “It's your foundation and the soul of who you are. We want to enhance it, bring it out and make the most of it.”

The semi-finals of The Voice: Battle of Champions will air on Monday, April 13 on NBC.