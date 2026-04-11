Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Serial killer expert reveals possible ‘retribution’ motive

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Serial killer expert reveals ‘retribution’ motive

Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping mystery has met with a chilling “retribution” theory. It has been several months since the sudden disappearance of Nancy, the mother of Today’s co-host Savannah Guthrie, and the police have failed to find a single clue.

In the midst of prevailing uncertainty, a psychiatrist and serial killer expert has linked 84-year-old’s abduction to retribution.

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Dr. Ann Burgess, a psychiatric nurse and researcher who worked with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit to profile serial killers, raised the possibility that Nancy Guthrie may not have been the actual target.

“I think something went very wrong inside the house … because you know, there was blood,” Burgess said.

“Who in her orbit, let’s call it family, could be friends, would be hurt the most (by the kidnapping?) And I think you can answer… It’s a very, it’s a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong, which obviously it did, I think it doesn’t make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her,” she added.

According to Burgess, the FBI must step up its investigation and release all the information it has on the case.

She continued, “I think there are other small bits of evidence that could be released that people could then have more to be able to, again, hypothesize on or speculate. I think they could let more out.”

During an NBC News interview last month, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is heading the investigation, indicated that investigators believe they have identified a motive.

But, he declined to provide further details, citing the need to protect the integrity of the case.

Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Arizona home on February 1, 2026. More than two months later, no potential suspect has been named and law enforcement authorities are still searching for Nancy.