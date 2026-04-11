Noah Wyle addresses viral rumor after receiving top Hollywood honor

Noah Wyle has shut down rumors that he auditioned for the role of Ross Geller on Friends before landing the role of Dr. Mark Greene on ER.

"My memory is a little spotty, but I would remember auditioning for Friends," the 54-year-old actor said in a new interview with Variety,

Advertisement

"I had a little snobbery about doing TV," added The Pitt star.

During the interview, Noah also discussed how he found his way into television through ER.

"I thought it was a movie, so I auditioned for it. When I found out it was a show, I didn't really care, because I thought, 'It's so good, they're going to cancel it. There's no way this is going to last,'" recalled the Falling Skies star.

"But I kind of turned my nose up at the idea of a television career, which is ironic, because that's exactly what I've enjoyed for the last 30 years," he continued

"I love what I thought would be constricting. I found I love the consistency, and what I thought would get boring, I've managed to find infinite complexity. And instead of having variety, I've found family," added the Golden Globe winner.

On April 9, Noah was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During his speech, the actor dedicated his honor to his family.

“To my wife, Sara, and my three amazing children, Owen, Auden, and Frances, you are my north, south, east, west. You are the reason I get up," he said.

"You're my motivation to try harder. You’re the source of my creativity. I thank you for your inspiration and for giving my life meaning and definition," added Noah.