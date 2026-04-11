Jessica Biel urges parents to stop using viral parenting hack for major reason

Jessica Biel has finally broken her silence on a viral parenting trend that uses her name.

The 44-year-old American actress, who shares her two sons Silas and Phineas with Justin Timberlake, articulated her thoughts on a toddler tantrum track she once laughed at on social media.

Advertisement

Biel, “Guys, I’m not really sure how I feel about this Jessica trend with moms and toddlers and now dogs apparently it’s working for — which is kind of amazing, I’m gonna try it on my dogs. I feel like half the kids in these videos look petrified."

In the viral social media trend, a child throws a tantrum, but the loud yelling of Jessica’s name distracts him and eventually calms him down.

Notably, this comes after the mother of two posted some of the examples on her Instagram Stories and on one of the videos, she penned, “You rang.”

She said at that time, “I really love if I can come into your household with my name that I share with so many other incredible Jessicas around the world, I’m sure, and help you with your kids’ tantrum, but I sort of feel like these kids are terrified.”

“They look terrified and hopeful that Jessica is not gonna show up,” Jessica quipped.

“Part of me wants to say, ‘You’re welcome. Glad I could be helpful. Glad all of us Jessicas could be helpful,’ and also, please please please don’t make your toddler terrified of people named Jessica. Cause we’re good people. We’re nice people. We wanna help you with the tantrum, but we don’t wanna scare the s--t out of your kid,"