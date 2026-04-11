Meghan Trainor details how online hate made her cry despite becoming a mom

Meghan Trainor, a renowned singer and show host, did anticipate the criticism she would receive for using a surrogate, however she did not know how much she would be able to take.

The 32-year-old pop star and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their third child, Mikey Moon, via a surrogate in January, and Meghan has now revealed that she was reduced to tears by the online criticism that subsequently came her way.

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During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Meghan, who has also undergone a dramatic weight-loss transformation in recent years, shared: "I didn't look [at the comments].

"I knew fully—because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself—so I was like, ‘Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going to like this'. And it was a cloud of tears every night of just worry,” the Me Too singer added.

Meghan continued, "I want my daughter to come to this world and not everyone attack her for the way she got here. All of that went through my head.”

“But my team was with me, my therapist was with me, everyone was so supportive. My husband was like, ‘Everyone can suck our a**,'" the singer further mentioned.

Meghan, who also has sons Riley, five, and Barry, two, with Daryl, decided to find a surrogate because she was having health problems.

"[We had] heartbreaking, big decision making to do. And I was struggling with my health and almost towards an autoimmune disease. So, there's so many conversations back and forth. Then we were like, the safest way is to do it through a surrogate,” the NO hitmaker explained.

At the time of their daughter’s birth, Daryl and Meghan Trainor, who have been married since 2018, announced on social media, "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl."