Snoop Dogg hints at 'huge' television partnership with pal Simon Cowell

Snoop Dogg is hinting at a collaboration with his long-time friend, Simon Cowell.

While conversing with The Mirror, the 54-year-old American rapper admitted that he had been trying to collaborate with his pal Cowell for more than ten years.

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He said, “For real, I have been talking about working with my boy Simon for over ten years. There are times when it could have happened, when it nearly happened, but one of our schedules always got in the way.”

Singing praises of the X Factor boss, Dogg stated that he is one of the “great talent scouts of all time.”

The Let It Roll crooner went on to articulate his thoughts about Cowell’s show, saying, “TV has moved on, the way people watch TV has moved on - but shows like The X Factor used to bring a nation together - and we need more of that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Dogg, who bought a small share in Swansea FC in July 2025, shared that he will spend more of his time in the United Kingdom, teasing a huge collaboration with the 66-year-old English television personality, record executive, and businessman.

“Maybe this is the time to make the Snoop and Simon TV partnership happen. I got a few ideas that could be huge, but I got to speak to Simon first. I should be back in the UK in a couple of weeks - so I am going to take him out for a curry, and a business chat,” Tha Doggfather hitmaker said.