Melania Trump's statement sparks reaction by White House official: Source

The First Lady, Melania Trump, has come under the radar after making a statement regarding Jeffrey Epstein and their relationship.

For those unversed with where the chatter came from in the first place, its related to the release of new documents pertaining to the Epstein Files, that began under the Epstein Files Transparency Act of 2025.

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Since its enactment, the public has been seeing slow releases of the files coming in small increments.

As for her correspondences, the First Lady claimed in her statement, shutting down such conversation, that all that there was, was “casual correspondence” and maybe a “trivial note” here or there.

However, CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes has turned to her X account and dropped a bomb that claims something big. She says, “Some White House officials were stunned by the timing of the First Lady's remarks, which sparked rumors that she was trying to get out ahead of something.”

“One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the remarks, given that the story had died down. But stories linking the first lady to Epstein were still circulating online, and Melania Trump wanted to go on the record with a firm denial, the official said.”

Melania Trump’s Full Statement:

Shes said, “I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, [Ghislaine] Maxwell. I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane and never visited his private island.”

She also referenced the release of the email and says, “My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

The Email:

It read, “Dear GI How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania.”

Maxwell responded to it by saying, “Sweet pea – thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY… so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though.”