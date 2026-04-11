Melania Trump’s remarks reignite Epstein questions as survivors speak out

In a “jaw-dropping” departure from her usual low profile, Melania Trump held a press conference to deny any personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Speaking at the White House, the first lady rejected allegations associating her to Epstein, saying she was completely unaware of criminal activities carried out by disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

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“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today and the individuals who are lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect,” she said.

During the speech, she also advocated for public congressional hearings for survivors. The statement put her at odds with the administration which is marking efforts to wind down the investigation.

According to the White House, the President was not aware of Melania’s statement beforehand, making the matter more intrigued.

The move has created a perceived fissure between Lady and the President, as Donald Trump has consistently dismissed the Epstein investigation as a "hoax."

Speculations surrounding Melania’s statement on rise

Melania’s surprising statement has also sparked various speculation regarding her motives behind this move.

Experts and journalists remain baffled by the timing, questioning why she chose to address "rumors" that have circulated for years now, leading to speculation that she may be "getting ahead" of new information.

According to Investigative journalist Vicky Ward as reported by BBC, “I think if Melania Trump had done this at the start of the Epstein crisis – a year ago – and called on Congress to put the victims on record and hear their stories, we'd feel quite different about it.”

Confused about the context of Melania’s remarks, Ward added, “There isn't really much of Melania Trump in the Epstein files besides that one email, a friendly email to Ghislaine Maxwell. I'm baffled by it. I don't think anyone ever believed she was a victim.”

Taking to X, CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes posted, “Some White House officials were stunned by the timing of the First Lady's remarks, which sparked rumors that she was trying to get out ahead of something.”

“One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the remarks, given that the story had died down.”

Survivors skepticism & reactions

Many Epstein’s survivors are responding to Melania’s surprising statement with growing skepticism.

Many survivors including Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s family, criticized the statement as a "deflection of responsibility" that shifts the burden of proof onto victims rather than the powerful institutions that protected Epstein.

Lisa Phillips, another survivor, also expressed her views while talking to Sky News, stating, “We probably won't find that out for a couple more days or weeks, but I'm sure there's a reason why.”

“I think everyone takes their time. I think everyone has a boiling point. There's a lot that has happened in the last nine months,” she added.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Lisa Phillips also challenged First Lady remarks, “What I would do is I would call her bluff and I would, you know, push her a little bit and say, okay, Now that you've said that, what can you do? What can you do to help us? And what can you do to move us along?”

Marina Lacerda, another survivor abused by Epstein when she was 14 years old, said, “It sounds like you're just trying to shift attention from something to something else. So how does this benefit the Trump family, is my question.”