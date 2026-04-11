Artemis II launch photo shows birds startled by rocket as remote camera captures historic liftoff

A striking image of the Artemis II launch has revealed both the power of the rocket and the natural environment surrounding the site, after being captured using a remote, sound-triggered camera.

According to a report by AP, photographer Chris O’Meara used a specialised setup to capture the moment. The camera was triggered automatically by the sound of the rocket engines during liftoff.

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“We used a device called a MIOPS, which is connected to the camera via a USB-C cord. The MIOPS has several settings, one of which is used to trigger the cameras using the sound from the rocket’s engines,” he explained, according to AP.

O’Meara and fellow photographer John Raoux spent days preparing and testing multiple cameras placed around the launch site, including some positioned inside restricted areas to ensure fast image transmission.

Reflecting on the image, O’Meara said its value lies in both history and atmosphere: “I feel the image works for its historical value - the United States had not sent astronauts to the moon since 1972 and this was a test of a new rocket by NASA.”

The photograph also captured wildlife reacting to the launch. “The nesting birds being “disturbed” and taking flight when the rocket lifted off.”

He added that lighting played a key role. “The time of day, the setting sun was perfect, helping to silhouette the rocket and exhaust smoke.”