‘Sure, there’s a reason’: Epstein survivor reacts to Melania Trump’s surprise White House address

In a rare and unexpected address filmed in the Grand Foyer of the White House, First Lady Melania Trump has issued a fierce denial of any connection to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling recent allegations lies that are defaming her reputation.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the First Lady stated, in what is being described as a preemptive move against ongoing public speculation. Speaking to Sky News, Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips expressed skepticism regarding the sudden statement.

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While she did not provide specific evidence, Phillips noted she is “sure there’s a reason” for the First Lady’s decision to speak out now, suggesting that more information may surface in the “days or weeks” to come. Asked how she felt about the statement, she said: “Well, I mean, it's obvious that if she says she wasn't a victim, she wasn't a victim.”

“I just think people need to separate the woman, the wife, from the husband. I think that's really important,” she added.

Similarly, when asked if she would like Ms Trump to get in touch with her and her fellow survivors, Phillips responded: “Wouldn't that be the next step for her? Why would you make a statement like that and then not do anything?

Moving forward, Ms Trump also maintained she never had a relationship with Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, adding that they only had “casual correspondence.”

Ms Trump added: “I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping social circles is common in New York City.”

“To be clear, I never had a relationship with ⁠Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.”