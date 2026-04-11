NASA chief Jared Isaacman backs billionaire space ventures as Artemis II lands

Jared Isaacman has defended the role of billionaire-backed space companies as the Artemis II crew returns to Earth, arguing private investment is critical to the future of human spaceflight.

In an interview with Politico, Isaacman said critics of commercial space travel were “outright wrong” and credited figures such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for building infrastructure now used by NASA.

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He argued that while private flights may appear exclusive, the same companies are developing landers, transport systems and other technology needed for the Artemis programme.

The White House’s proposed 2027 budget allocates $8.5 billion to Artemis, nearly half of NASA;s total funding, with a focus on commercial partnerships to expand lunar exploration “cost-effectively.”

Future missions are already being shaped by this shift. Artemis III, planned for 2027, will test docking with commercial lunar landers before later missions aim for crewed moon landings.

NASA has also signalled a move towards reusable, commercially sourced hardware, with goals of increasing launch frequency and reducing costs.

Isaacman, who previously led private missions including Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn, now oversees a programme increasingly tied to commercial providers, reflecting a broader transformation in how space exploration is funded and delivered.