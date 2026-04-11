Cyclone Vaianu: Strong winds and flood threat spark mass evacuations
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 130km/h
An urgent notice has been issued to thousands of residents on New Zealand's North Island to evacuate as the region braces for the cyclone’s arrival. The storm is expected to hit on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 130km/h/.
It is then forecast to move toward the Chatham Islands by Monday. Given the gravity of the situation, local authorities have declared states of emergency in several regions, specifically targeting areas like Whakatane for immediate evacuation due to risks of coastal flooding and landslides.
Several regions were issued serious emergency evacuation declarations on Saturday, with authorities evacuating some parts of Whakatane, population of 37,150-located roughly 430km (270 miles) north of Wellington.
In response, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has urged citizens to clear drains, check on neighbors, and prepare for significant power outages. The threat has drawn comparisons to the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle (2023), which resulted in 11 deaths and widespread displacement as reported by the Guardian.
“Make sure drains are free, check in on the neighbors, and be prepared for possible power cuts,” Luxon said on X. Similarly, Vaianu has evoked a painful memory of 2023’s Cyclone Gabrielle, which killed 11 and displaced thousands in one of New Zealand’s biggest natural disasters this century.
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