Largest-ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth's fashion opens at Buckingham Palace
Royal family says the exhibition features over 300 items showcasing the remarkable style of the late Queen Elizabeth II
"Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style", the largest exhibition ever dedicated to the fashion and personal style of the late monarch opened on Friday at The King's Gallery in Buckingham Palace.
According to a statement issued by the royal family, the exhibition features over 300 items showcasing the remarkable style of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
"In her centenary year, discover the remarkable style of Queen Elizabeth II through clothing worn in all ten decades of her life - from birth to adulthood, from princess to queen, and from off-duty style to dressing for the global stage for momentous occasions in Britain’s history," said the statement posted on the royal family's website with multiple pictures from the exhibition.
Alongside clothing, jewellery, hats, shoes and accessories, explore never-before-seen design sketches, fabric samples and handwritten correspondence that reveal the behind-the-scenes process of dressing Her Majesty and shed new light on The late Queen’s close involvement in the creation of her wardrobe.
Highlights include her christening robe, bridesmaid dress, wedding dress, Coronation dress and the ensemble worn for the wedding of Princess Margaret.
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