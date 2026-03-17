Academy responds to outrage over Eric Dane, James Van Der Beek 'In Memoriam' omission

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is responding to backlash received over the omission of notable celebrities' names during the Academy Awards “In Memoriam” segment.

According to a report by TMZ, the Academy has acknowledged the frustration of viewers after actors such as Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, both of whom passed away in February, were not included in the tribute.

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A source close to the Academy told the outlet that it receives hundreds of requests each year to include deceased industry figures in the segment.

Those submissions are reviewed by a committee comprisiong of representative from different branches of the organization.

And then the committee decides which names will appear during the broadcast, keeping the show’s limited running time in mind.

Though a linited names can be featured during the live broadcast, the insider noted that all submitted names are listed on the official Oscars website.

These names will remain on the website for the entire year.

The omissions caused a strong reaction online, leaving fans with the question that why these snubs happen every year.

As both Eric Dane and Van Der Beek are famous for their TV work, though they also made appearances in films, so viewers have argued their names should have featured on the televised segment.