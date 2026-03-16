Jennifer Lopez chasing collab and romance with Bad Bunny?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly hoping both professional collaboration and a potential romantic spark with Bad Bunny.

Insiders recently revealed that the actress and singer has been showing support for the Latin music superstar after his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

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An insider told Radar Online, "She's very stressed about her popularity right now and is convinced cuddling up with Bad Bunny could give her the boost she needs."

Sources believe that after divorce from Ben Affleck, jumping to Bad Bunny would give Lopez's reputation a jump. "A bounce from Ben to Bunny would give her reputation a real jump!"

Furthermore, Lopez is said to be "proud" of Bunny. "She feels like he's doing so much for her people because both her parents were born in Puerto Rico, so seeing him doing so well is very personal for her."

The source said, "She's planning to invite him and his entourage for a party at her place so they get the press buzzing about the combo."

"He's a big fan of hers, so no doubt he'll say yes to whatever she wants. At first it will be to help with her career. But it's likely to be a lot more. He's a real ladies' man," the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez also posted a special message for Bad Bunny before his Super Bowl halftime performance, stating, "Sending you all the love, positivity, and the biggest hug in the world!"

"We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it," she added.