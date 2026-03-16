Sean Penn girlfriend Valeria Nicov's whereabouts also unknown as he misses Oscars 2026
Sean Peen is reportedly dating 30-year-old Valeria Nicov
Sean Penn won an Oscar for his role in "One Battle After Another", but the Hollywood star was missing when it came time to collect his trophy at Sunday night's Academy Awards.
Speaking to the New York Times on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, Sean Penn's plan was to visit Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the whereabouts of his rumored girlfriend Valeria Nicov, 30, an Eastern Eurpean model and actress, are also unknown.
Nicov is missing from her social media where she posted four weeks ago. It's not known whether Sean Penn is accompanied by his girlfriend during his visit to Europe or Ukraine.
Sean Peen, 65, is reported to have started dating Valeria Nicov, an Eastern European from Moldova, in 2024.
She was not married or famously linked to anyone before she started dating Sean Penn. According to some reports, she is friends with French actress Camille Razat, who plays Camille in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.
Notably, Valeria appeared in indie films and TV shows, including a small role in Emily in Paris.
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