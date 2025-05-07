Did Blake Lively just troll Justin Baldoni in 'Another Simple Favour'?

Blake Lively appears to take several 'digs' at Justin Baldoni in 'Another Simple Favor'

Blake Lively appears to have taken her feud with her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni to the big screen. Again.

In a viral moment from her new movie Another Simple Favor, Lively’s character Emily Nelson delivers a pointed line that fans think is a not-so-subtle jab at Baldoni and his legal team.

“I’m going to have to sue you into oblivion for using my name and likeness without my express written consent,” Emily says — a line that mirrors language used by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, earlier this year.

Freedman had told The Megyn Kelly Show in January that he planned to sue Lively “into oblivion,” following her bombshell sexual harassment claims against Baldoni.

TikTok creator JustPlainZack pointed out that Lively’s face isn’t visible when the line is delivered, suggesting it may have been a voiceover added in post-production. “Something they thought was funny, a cute little dig at Baldoni,” he speculated.

In another scene, Lively’s character says, “Oh lighten up, I’m busting your balls” — echoing a now-public text she once sent Baldoni, calling herself a “ballbuster.”

In the film, Emily is out of prison and planning a lavish wedding in Capri, with Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie reluctantly returning as maid of honour, once again getting caught in a web of secrets and lies.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Baldoni has become the butt of the joke on film. Many fans noted that Ryan Reynolds’ “Nicepool” character from Deadpool & Wolverine was also a dig at Baldoni.

Even Marvel got dragged into the lawsuit, with Baldoni demanding details about the “Nicepool” character.