Ozzy Osbourne breaks silence on ‘high-profile’ affair in new memoir

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about past affairs in upcoming memoir

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his relationship with his wife, Sharon, following his 2016 admission of infidelity.

The veteran rocker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, will recount his personal and emotional journey with the 72-year-old in his upcoming memoir, which will include details of nearly all of his past affairs.

The book will also revisit the time Sharon discovered his alleged affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. In response, she reportedly locked herself in her bedroom and took several pills to cope with the trauma.

Although she later stood by him throughout his health battle, Sharon initially gave up on their decades-long marriage and moved out.

However, she forgave him months later and has since supported him in managing the disease.

According to the Daily Mail, the memoir Last Rites will address “the good, the bad, the ugly, and the downright despicable.”

An insider close to the Black Sabbath frontman told the outlet:

“You’re going to get the whole f***ing lot — that’s how Ozzy described it. He’s opened up about the insane things that have happened to him and his family over the past 17 years.”

The insider added that Ozzy wants the world to finally hear his side of the story now that the storm has passed.







