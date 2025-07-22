Adam Sandler brings ''Happy Gilmore' back after nearly three decades

Adam Sandler confirmed the return of Happy Gilmore nearly 30 years after the original film was released.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian announced the long-awaited sequel during his appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, 21 July.

He shared that questions about a follow-up to the 1996 golf comedy had never really stopped coming his way.

He said: “When I walk(ed) down the street a lotta times people (would) say, ‘You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?’

“And for 28 years, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No.’ And then all of a sudden, I was like, ‘Maybe’... people kept asking. And then it just felt right.”

In Happy Gilmore 2, Adam reprises his role as the foul-mouthed, hockey-loving golfer.

He said about how the follow-up film picks up at a more turbulent time in the character’s life: “His life isn’t perfect right now – at least at the beginning of the movie. And he’s a family man, and he’s gettin’ back into the golf game.”

The new cast featured familiar faces including Ben Stiller, 58, Christopher McDonald, 70, and Julie Bowen, 54. They were joined by newcomers like NFL player Travis Kelce, 34, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, 30, and a group of professional golfers.

When asked about how such a diverse group came together, Sandler admitted he had no clear explanation and simply said he did not know how it all happened.

“We wrote ‘em stuff and everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job.”

He added: “Every day someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”