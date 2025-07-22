Internet explodes after Coldplay kiss-cam controversy

A Coldplay concert in Boston unexpectedly became the center of a heated internet debate after a kiss-cam moment exposed more than just a couple enjoying live music.

The now-viral video showed a man and a woman caught on the big screen during the band’s performance. Instead of smiling or waving, the pair quickly pulled apart in a move that many called suspicious.

Chris Martin, who was unaware of what the clip would lead to later, playfully commented to the crowd that the couple might be shy or possibly involved in something secret.

It didn’t take long for online users to recognize them. The man was named as Andy Byron, who at the time was serving as CEO of the tech company Astronomer. The woman beside him was Kristin Cabot, who worked as the company’s Chief People Officer. Both are reportedly married to other people.

What started as an awkward concert moment quickly turned into massively serious situation and soon after the video got attention, Byron’s wife dropped his last name from her Facebook and deleted her accounts.

However, the company initially placed him on leave, but later confirmed that Byron had officially stepped down from his position.

Cabot’s role at the company has not been publicly addressed since the incident. Astronomer has yet to make any further statements.

The clip has now sparked a wave of online reactions, with many calling out the pair’s behavior while others argue the internet has gone too far.

One user commented, “My unpopular opinion is that even tho cheating is evil and unethical it should not have legal/professional repercussions.”

And what meant to be a light moment during a Coldplay show turned into a real-life drama that keeps unfolding.