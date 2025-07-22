Jennifer Aniston finally spills the beans on new romance

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her views on love just as her new relationship made headlines.

In a recent interview, the Friends star said that she has stopped putting pressure on romantic relationships and is now taking things as they come.

The Hollywood star is currently dating Jim Curtis, a well-known hypnotist and life coach. However, their romance came into the spotlight earlier this month after the pair were seen together in Spain.

Jennifer and Jim were spotted spending time in Mallorca during the Fourth of July weekend. Photos from their trip quickly stirred talk of a new romance.

The star then added of wanting to keep her love life under wraps as much as she can: "No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life."

Earlier an insider told Dailymail, "'She's dating Jim and is very happy, but she's still taking things slowly."