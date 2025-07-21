Gracie Abrams excites fans with ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour update

Gracie Abrams fuelled buzz among fans with an update about The Secret of Us Tour.

The That’s So True singer took to her Instagram, six days after performing in Glasgow, with a gently reminder of her returning to stage.

In the carousel post, she shared photos of her rehearsing for the upcoming shows.

"Tour starts in four days," she wrote in the caption.

The comment section was soon flooded with fans expressing their excitement for the concerts, including Moral of the Story crooner Ashe, who wrote, "Precious girl have the BEST TIME."

One fan added, "counting down the days."

"That really cool lighting, Gracie," wrote a third fan gushing over the background lightening in the images.

A fourth user said, "So excited."

Gracie Abrams is set to kick off the North American leg of The Secret of Us Tour at TD Garden in Boston, United States, on July 23, 2025.

The singer's upcoming Boston concert will mark the end of her 10-day break from the tour, with her last performance having taken place in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 13.