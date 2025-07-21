Billy Joel shares devastating update about his health

Billy Joel is undergoing treatment for rare brain condition

Billy Joel has shared an update on his health and highlighted his present condition.

Earlier this year, the 76-year-old musician was diagnosed with a rare brain condition, normal pressure hydrocephalus, that can affect his vision, hearing, and balance.

Fans were shocked to hear when he cancelled all his scheduled shows due to health scare.

Billy recently updated his fans about his current health condition. He assured his concerned fans that he is doing "okay."

"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay”, told Joel.

The Piano Man artist also revealed what he has is something that is not very common.

He told PEOPLE, "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it."

Billy stated, "I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it. It was scary, but I'm okay. I just wanted to let people know, don't worry about me being deathly ill or anything."

However, the American singer and songwriter did not mention anything about his possible return to stage.