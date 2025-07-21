'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star welcomes new baby with husband

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews is a mother of four now.
On Thursday, July 17, the reality TV star has welcomed her fourth baby with her husband Jace Terry
Offering a glimpse of her new born baby, the proud mother took to her Instagram on Sunday, July 20, and posted a series of photos.
"7•17•25 [white heart emoji] our perfect baby girl is here," she captioned the carousel of adorable pictures of the new parents of four and their little bundle of joy.
The cover photo captures the mother sitting on her hospital bed, sweetly gazing at and cradling her newborn baby girl, who’s wrapped in a large towel.
The following pictures show Mikayla and Jace admiring their daughter, along with several other similar heartwarming snapshots.
In another adorable image the doting mother was seen holding her little baby girl’s hands.
The 25-year-old first shared her pregnancy news with her millions of followers in February.
In addition to their newest family member, Mikayla and her husband are also parents to daughters Haven, five, Tommie, three, and a son Beckham, seven.
