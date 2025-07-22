Stars mourn Malcolm-Jamal Warner as sudden death shakes Hollywood

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s sudden death left Hollywood in shock.

The actor, best known for playing Theo on The Cosby Show, died on Sunday, July 20, at the age of 54.

His passing sent a wave of sadness through the industry. Co-stars, friends, and fellow actors began sharing their grief and memories the next day.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who played his wife on the show Reed Between the Lines, remembered him as kind, calm, and full of heart. She said he brought peace to every set he walked on.

Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, and Eddie Griffin also shared their heartbreak, sending love to his family and honoring his legacy.

“I love you, Malcolm,” Tracee Ellis Ross wrote on social media. “First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

Eddie Griffin, who starred in Malcolm & Eddie with Warner from 1996 to 2000, posted a photo of Warner via Instagram and wrote, “My Big little Brother."

“I’m completely devastated over the passing of my friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner,” Sherri Shepherd said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “He brought much laughter and gravitas playing my husband on my self-titled sitcom. He also made two appearances on my talk show Sherri, most recently in April to promote his series Alert: Missing Persons Unit. As someone who grew up on TV, Malcolm remained one of the most-grounded people I’ve ever met in our business. To know Malcolm was to know a renaissance man that possessed humor, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation."

“I actually am speechless!!!!! No words! Theo was OUR son, OUR brother, OUR friend…” Viola Davis shared via Instagram. “He was absolutely so familiar, and we rejoiced at how TV got it right!! But… Malcolm got it right… and now… we reveled in your life and are gutted by this loss. Blessings and prayers to your family and loved ones… We will speak your name—always."

"This one hurt,” Taraji P. Henson shared via Instagram. “Malcolm, we grew up with you. Thank you for the art, the wisdom, the grace you gave us!!!!! You left the world better than you found it. Rest easy, king!!!! Your legacy lives far beyond the screen."

“Sending prayers and condolences to the family friends and colleagues,” Lisa Lisa captioned a photo of Warner on Instagram. “We are all hurting. Rest in Peace King.”

“Beyond his iconic acting roles, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was one of the most compassionate and beautiful people I’ve ever met,” Talib Kweli shared via BlueSky. “This is a huge loss. Rest in peace friend. Rest in power brother.”