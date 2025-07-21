Coldplay’s kiss-cam fiasco fever hits BTS concert

BTS ARMY and Jin had the crowd reeling with hilarious reenactment of the now-infamous moment from a Coldplay show

During the BTS star’s solo concert in Anaheim, part of the much-anticipated RunSeokjin Ep. Tour: Chronically Offline, he unexpectedly referenced the viral moment that the world witnessed at a recent Coldplay concert, where a kiss-cam moment between a couple sparked wild cheating rumours.

At one point during the concert, the 32-year-old K-pop sensation invited the crowd to play charades during a break, but the real highlight came when Coldplay appeared on the screen.

The audience playfully mimicked the now-viral kiss-cam moment where a couple hugged and ducked in horror.

Initially, the Epiphany singer looked puzzled, but once he realised what his fans were doing, he burst into laughter and cheekily asked, "Is it my bro?" a playful nod to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom Jin shares a close friendship since their collaborations.

For the unversed, the drama began at Coldplay’s Massachusetts show, where the jumbotron zoomed in on a couple hugging in the crowd.

As soon as they appeared on the big screen, they quickly ducked and hid their faces.

Unaware of the storm it would spark, Chris joked, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy."

The couple was later identified as Andy Byron, CEO of the software company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the firm’s head of HR, both of whom are married, but not to each other.