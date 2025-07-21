Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham ignore family rift with delightful announcement

Nicola, Brooklyn ignore family rift with delightful announcement

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are brushing off their family rift with a delightful announcement.

The aspiring chef 26, and the Lola actress, 30, have remained at the centre of a long-standing feud that has seemingly divided them from the rest of the Beckham family.

Yet, undeterred by the family drama and standing firmly by her husband, Nicola took to Instagram on Sunday night with what she called a 'very important announcement.'

Sharing the news via her Instagram Stories, she wrote: 'We made an account for our doggies.'

Nicola also posted a link to the newly created page, named @peltzbeckhambabies, which featured a picture of one of their pets, Birdie.

The account includes photos of their dogs as well-Lamb, label, and Angel.

This new update comes a few months after Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly took a major step in their shared passion for animal welfare by planning to open a dog rescue foundation in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, the duo are establishing the Peltz Beckham Foundation, aimed at helping and sheltering homeless dogs.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, continue to move forward as a united front amid an alleged growing tension with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.