Scott Wolf, Kelley Wolf divorce: Matters take ugly turn

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf have reached a new arrangement after Scott filed for divorce from his partner of 21 years.
Scott had filed for a temporary restraining order against Kelley a few days after he filed for divorce.
But now he has dropped the restraining order against Kelley, and Scott has got temporary sole custody of their three children.
As per the court documents accessed by People, July 15 the ex couple had reached a new temporary agreement regarding the custody, finances and communication.
Page Six reported that the new agreement allows Kelley to have ‘liberal’ supervised visitation with their kids.
She gets three supervised video or phone calls per week with their children, and also if the children initiate contact with her on their own, she can respond to them.
Another important agreement point is that neither of the two can discuss the matter of divorce with their children.
Apart from this, the two don’t have the permission to update anything on social media about each other, divorce or their children.
For the unversed, the former couple shares three kids: Jackson (16), Miller (12) and Lucy (11).
