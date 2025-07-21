Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan set the record straight amid divorce rumours

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan clear the speculation about their marriage

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan shared a major news with their fans as the rumours about their separation continued to swirl.

The two made the bombshell claim that they are very much together and are neither separated nor divorced.

The Mötley Crüe co-founder took to Instagram Saturday, to share the update that shocked the fans.

The 38-year-old also took to her Instagram Stories where she put up a video of herself and her 62-year-old getting intimate with each other.

The pair squashed all the swirling rumours which had emerged after the comedian admitted to being catfished online.

She shared that she got scammed by someone impersonating the Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

Furlan told her social media followers May that she confessed to her partner since she’s ‘a good person’.

“I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage,” she said

Though she did mention that the American drummer obviously got irked knowing about it.

Further details were shared about the catfish incident.

One thing that Furlan mentioned was she believed the whole scenario had “weirdly brought the two together as it forced them to wonder, ‘Oh, what would life really be like without each other?’”

For the unversed, this is first marriage of Furlan, while Lee had previously been married thrice: Elaine Starchuk (1984 to 1985), Heather Locklear (1986 to 1993) and Pamela Anderson (1995 to 1998).