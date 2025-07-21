Taylor Swift’s fans are in for a BIG surprise

Taylor Swift’s fans are in for a big surprise later this year.

According to a press release via Parade, the singer’s ardent fans will have an access to “deep dive” into her illustrious career through a new project titled Taylor Swift: Album by Album.

“Taylor is a global phenomenon — a megastar who has sold millions of albums, filled stadiums worldwide, and built an army of devoted fans. Yet, at the heart of it all, she remains, first and foremost, a songwriter,” read the press statement.

The 192-page book, which will offer an “in-depth exploration of Swift's sprawling catalog of songs,” will be available on October 7.

Written by cultural critics and seasoned authors Kase Wickman, Joanna Weiss and Moira McAvoy, they all “aim to showcase Taylor’s evolution as a songwriter — from her country roots to pop superstardom — while examining the inspirations and artistry behind her lyrics”.

“Featuring fresh insights from all eleven studio albums — from Taylor Swift to The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift: Album by Album explores her life, lyrics, and music like nothing else before it,” said the statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the book entails several chapters on the Taylor's Version albums released to date, with panel discussions from noted singer scholars.

“It traces the stunning commercial and financial success that enabled Swift to recently buy back her original masters,” continued the statement.

The statement further said, “More than just a retrospective, Taylor Swift: Album by Album is an unparalleled look at Taylor’s music and the impact it has had on both the industry and her devoted fans.”

“This book offers a deeper understanding of how and why her artistry continues to inspire audiences around the globe,” it added.

Meanwhile, the book will also feature 175 glossy, beautiful photos.