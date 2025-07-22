Vanessa, Charity reunion twist sparks heartbreak rumours in 'Emmerdale'

Emmerdale fans were buzzing with excitement after hints of a possible reunion between Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield.

Charity’s current relationship with Mackenzie Boyd seemed to be falling apart.

In the latest episode, Mack was left reeling after learning Charity had secretly planned to become surrogate for her granddaughter, Sarah Sugden.

He confronted her and gave her an ultimatum, their marriage or the baby.

While the tension between them grew, actress Emma Atkins, who plays Charity, sparked even more speculation by speaking about the strong connection between Charity and Vanessa.

Vanessa, who was left single following the tragic limousine crash that killed her partner Suzy earlier this year, has shared a long and complicated history with Charity.

Fans still refer to the pair by their old couple name Vanity.

Speaking about their bond, Emma shared that there was always a spark when Charity and Vanessa appeared together. She said their friendship remained strong and there was always a chance the two could reconnect.