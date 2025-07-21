Billy Ray Cyrus joins Noah on stage in ‘touching’ London concert moment

Noah Cyrus offers glimpse into recent performance after album release

Noah Cyrus recently shared her experience performing with her father, Billy Ray, in celebration of her new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.

The 25-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her debut single Make Me (Cry), celebrated the release of her new album at Islington Assembly Hall in London.

On Sunday, July 20, the Again hitmaker posted a carousel of images from the concert and expressed her gratitude to her father in the caption.

She wrote, “Thank you always to my incredibly talented band and to my father, who i love so dearly, for joining us. We got to sing Stand Still and With You, which is actually a song my father wrote from his childhood bedroom and was one of the first songs he ever wrote.”

The This Is Us singer shared how special it was to share the stage with the Words by Heart hitmaker.

She added, “With You has been a song of comfort that he’s sung to me since i was little id and it meant so much to me to be singing it together and share that moment with one another. It’s always been the gift of music thats brought us together," added Noah of her father. "feeling extremely grateful for the incredible fans who were singing every word from the new record. I'm one lucky girl.”

This comes on the heels of Billy, 63, sharing a photo from the evening on his Instagram along with a heartwarming caption.

He penned, “What an amazing night with @noahcyrus and her [extremely] talented bandmates, friends, family, and crew in London!!! Full circle. Thank you for sharing your incredible talent … voice … songwriting and pure showmanship with Elizabeth and I and all the passionate and wonderful fans who were there in perfect harmony … love … and musical bliss.”

On Friday, July 18, the father-daughter duo performed Stand Still and With You during the live show.

I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me was released on Friday, July 11.