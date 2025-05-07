Kelly Clarkson prioritizes kids over romance for THIS reason

Kelly Clarkson reveals real reason behind 'not making time' for dating

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her relationship with her kids, revealing the real reason she's not making time for dating.

The 43-year-old singer, who shares River and Remy with her former husband Brandon Blackstock, explained that her kids consume all her time, so she’s not actively pursuing relationships.

During an exclusive interview with Today with Jenna and Friends, Clarkson said she's still waiting for her 'unicorn moment', whenever it is destined to happen.

She told host Jenna Bush Hager, “I hope it does. I will say I’m not not looking, I’m not looking.

“I’m very busy and as a mom, I’ve gotta focus right now, there’s a lot of work. Plus, my kids’ schedule, I feel like it’s busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice and I’m trying to be just there. It’s a lot.”

The American singer and songwriter also shared candid details about her childhood, having grown up with a single mom.

She recalled, “My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.”

Kelly added that while she's fully invested in her children's lives, she's also made time for herself outside of parenting.