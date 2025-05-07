Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spark split rumours with distant Met Gala appearance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' appearance at the Met Gala has sparked concerns among fans and experts, who believe their relationship might be on the rocky ground.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are often seen supporting each other at major events-whether it's a fashion gala or one of Nick's concerts.

However, their recent outing at fashion's biggest night left many speculating about noticeable tension between them, as they appeared somewhat distant while posing for cameras.

The musician wore a high-neck, long-sleeve, coloured blouse with a tie, paired with black trousers and a skirted waist.

Priyanka opted for a bold black-and-white polka dot skirt suit by Balmain, topped with an oversized black hat.

Body language expert Judi James weighed in on the couple's dynamic.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she shared, 'Their pose is veering away from 'romantic' and is getting 'more real'. They look more like two stars that are married rather than a 'one unit' power couple here.'

James further added, 'Their poses look independent, less flirtatious-, may be more grown up.' Nick's facial expressions were not exactly lovey-dovey toward his wife.'

Fans also echoed these sentiments on social media. One fan posted a picture of the couple holding hands but standing far apart, commenting, 'All that space--divorce soon come.'