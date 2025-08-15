‘Home Alone’ reboot: Director Chris Columbus shares his bit

'Home Alone' director on reboot

Home Alone fans who are hoping to see Macaulay Culkin step back into Kevin McCallister’s shoes will be disappointed by what director Chris Columbus has made clear.

Columbus, who helmed the 1990 holiday favorite and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, recently explained why he has no interest in rebooting the original films written by John Hughes.

“I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

His comments come not long after Culkin hinted he might consider returning to the role, but only under the right circumstances.

Speaking during a December screening and Q&A, the actor said he would think about it “if the pay was enough,” adding that he had once been offered a part in a later sequel.

“I have ideas, but I don’t have time to write anything with my two children,” Culkin shared.

The original Home Alone introduced audiences to eight-year-old Kevin, accidentally left behind when his family jets off to France for the holidays. Alone in the house, he sets up a series of creative traps to defend it from two bumbling burglars.

After Lost in New York, the franchise continued without Culkin, with new child actors leading Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012), and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

Back in 2018, Ryan Reynolds was briefly attached to produce an R-rated twist on the concept, titled Stoned Alone, but the project has been stuck in development ever since.

While the franchise has lived on through various reimaginings, Columbus’ stance suggests the original magic of Home Alone might remain untouched, unless, as some fans might hope, a true Christmas miracle changes his mind.