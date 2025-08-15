Jessica Biel shares son’s sweet moment from family trip

Jessica Biel's son hug eachother in sweet 'summer vibes' moment

Jessica Biel is soaking up summer with her two sons, capturing a tender sibling moment that had fans melting.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, the actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, one of which showed 10-year-old Silas and 5-year-old Phineas enjoying time outdoors.

Both wore helmets as they carried a skateboard and scooter, with Silas leaning down to give his little brother a hug.

Biel captioned the post simply, “Family summer vibes.”

In the sweet snap, Silas sported a gray shirt and black shorts, while Phineas stood out in a neon orange vest and ripped jean shorts. The boys, whom Biel shares with husband Justin Timberlake, seemed to be enjoying the sunshine and each other’s company.

Earlier this month, Biel made headlines for a lighthearted TikTok moment after her son told her she looked “old.”

She shared with her followers that she took a moment to decide how to respond, before explaining to him, “Oh well, it’s okay. We’re all getting older. You’re gonna get older. I’m gonna get older. We’re all getting older.”

His reply caught her off guard: “I hope you don’t look like a grandma.”

Laughing at the comment, Biel admitted it got her thinking.

“Oh my God, I am gonna look like a grandma one day,” she said. “That really got me thinking about wow, life is moving fast and grandma days might be shortly on the horizon.”

It’s clear that for Biel, these candid family moments, whether playful or heartwarming, are ones she’s cherishing as her kids grow up.