Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem join Bad Bunny onstage in concert

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at Bad Bunny concert

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem brought some serious star power, and romance, to Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, turning their night out into a full-blown party.

The Oscar-winning couple didn’t just watch from the crowd, they danced together throughout the concert and even made their way on stage with the reggaeton superstar.

Cruz later shared a clip on Instagram of herself playfully dancing with her husband as Bad Bunny performed right beside them, writing, “Gracias Benitoooooooo. Impresionante!!”

The evening got even more exciting when the Ferrari star was invited to introduce Bad Bunny’s 2025 track Voy a llevarte pa PR (“I’m Going to Take You to Puerto Rico”).

Wearing a black lace top and blue jeans, she hyped up the audience, shouting, “Acho, PR es otra cosa!” (“Hey, PR is something else!”), earning loud cheers from the crowd.

Public displays of affection from Cruz, 51, and Bardem, 56, are rare, given the couple’s famously private approach to their relationship.

They first crossed paths while filming 1992’s Jamón, Jamón and began dating after working together again on 2005’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Married for 15 years, they share two children — son Leo, 14, and daughter Luna, 12 — and keep family life away from the spotlight.

As Cruz once told Variety in 2018, the couple makes a point of separating their professional and personal worlds.

“We don’t take the characters home at the end of the day,” she said. “We have similar ways of work. The fact that we know each other and trust each other helps.”

For one night in Puerto Rico, though, it was all about music, dancing, and a rare glimpse of their playful side, with Bad Bunny right there in the mix.