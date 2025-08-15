Why a comedy legend gets arrested in LA

Comedian and actor Paul Rodriguez was arrested at a restaurant in Burbank, California, after police said they found drugs in his car.

The arrest happened on Monday when officers searched the vehicle and reported finding Xanax along with what they suspected to be fentanyl. Police stated that Rodriguez denied the drugs were his.

Authorities said they went to an Islands restaurant in the city to check on the welfare of a woman who was with Rodriguez.

When officers arrived, the two were leaving but stopped to speak with police. However, the woman was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drug possession and this lead officers to search the car, where they say they found the substances before arresting Rodriguez on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotics possession.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed that Rodriguez was booked shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday and released around 6 a.m. Tuesday with a citation.

This was not the first time the 70 year old entertainer faced similar charges. In March, Rodriguez was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession after police pulled him over for traffic violation.

At that time, he also denied the drugs belonged to him. Speaking to TMZ after the earlier arrest, Rodriguez claimed the traffic stop was racially motivated.

Representatives for Rodriguez have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.