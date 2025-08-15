Taylor Swift secretly play bear in 'Happy Gilmore 2'? Pop star reveals truth

'Happy Gilmore 2': Did we miss Taylor swift’s cameo appearance?

Taylor Swift finally addressed wild fan theories claiming she secretly suited up as the bear in Happy Gilmore 2, a film in which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made a cameo appearance.

Even though Adam Sandler had already clarified that she’s not in the Happy Gilmore sequel, the Grammy winner herself stepped in with a hilarious response during the Wednesday episode of New Heights podcast, which the NFL star co-hosts with his brother Jason.

Laughing off the internet-fueled rumour that gained so much traction, the Cruel Summer chart topper cleared the air by firmly denying being behind the costume.

"I can deny. This is one of those [rumours] where we'll send it to each other and be like, 'Hey, did you hear I was the bear in there?' [Travis is] like, 'Yeah, you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?'" she explained.



"At this point, we're just like, 'Of course they think I'm inside of a bear costume,'" the Eras Tour performer added, referencing its common for the couple to exchange stranger headlines and outlandish stories about themselves.

Despite the denial, the Blank Space singer expressed flattery at being associated with the film, saying she "loved that movie so much" and was "honoured" by the idea to be in it.

She ended her response with a humorous compliment to the actual performer in the bear suit, saying, "Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite."

In addition to Travis, 35, Happy Gilmore 2 — released on July 25 — features several star-studded guest appearances, including Bad Bunny.