Taylor Swift reveals ‘New Life of a Showgirl’ has official ‘orange’ theme

Taylor Swift on ‘New Life of a Showgirl’ orange theme

Taylor Swift is finally giving fans the answer they’ve been waiting for about her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The singer opened up during her appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, about the album’s vibrant orange theme, and it turns out the reason is both simple and deeply personal.

When Jason Kelce asked, “What is the significance behind the colour orange? Why orange?” Swift didn’t hesitate. “I’ve just always liked it, Jason,” she said.

“It feels like energetically how my life has felt — and this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [The Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.”

She also revealed that The Life of a Showgirl brought her back to working with two of her most iconic collaborators, Max Martin and Shellback, who she called her “main collaborators” on Red.

At Jason’s request, she ran through some of their most famous work together, “We Are Never Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style, Wildest Dreams… Ready for It, Delicate.”

The mention had Travis Kelce grinning and nodding.

“So that’s the energy we’re going for — okay, I understand why it’s orange now. Okay!” he said, while Jason added, “Yeah! There are going to be some bangers.”

Swift described teaming up with Martin and Shellback again as “catching lightning in a bottle,” noting that it had been seven or eight years since they last worked together.

“They’re just geniuses,” she said, making it clear that this creative reunion has brought the vibrant, high-energy spirit she wants the album to embody.