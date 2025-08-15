Kelly Clarkson ex-husband’s cause of death sends shockwaves online

Brandon Blackstock, the well known talent manager and former husband of music star Kelly Clarkson, died at the age of 48 on August 7 at his home in Butte, Montana.

The late manager’s cause of death was confirmed as malignant melanoma, a dangerous type of skin cancer.

Records showed that he had been fighting with the illness for three years before his passing and seizures were also listed as a condition that contributed to his death, though they were not the main cause.

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed the manner of death as natural causes. However, his body was cremated and no autopsy was performed.

A family representative announced that his death on the same day, sharing that Brandon “bravely battled cancer for more than three years” and passed away peacefully surrounded by family. They thanked the public for their thoughts and prayers and asked for privacy during this time.

Brandon was married to Kelly from 2013 until 2022 and had two children together, River, 11, and Remington, nine. His death came shortly after the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency in August to be with their children.

In a message to fans, she explained that their father has been unwell and she needed to be fully present for them as she also thanked fans for their kindness and understanding.

Kelly Clarkson spoken before about Brandon's illness but chose not to share details until after his passing.